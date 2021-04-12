Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 case tally drops to 51,751

After a week of strict restrictions and a weekend curfew, Maharashtra saw a drop in cases on Monday even as the Uddhav Thackeray-led government is contemplating imposing a two to three weeks’ lockdown by this weekend.

The government is keeping its finger crossed and would like to have a closer look at the figures on Wednesday when the state Cabinet meets to approve a Covid-19 lockdown.

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 51,751 cases and 258 deaths taking the total to 34,58,996 and 58,245, respectively.

The state was reporting an average of 55,000 to 60,000 cases over the last week.

Monday’s 24-hour tally of 52,751 and 258 is a significant drop given the fact that the state reported a record high of 63,249 cases and 349 deaths on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai reported 6,839 cases, and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) 14,424.

“We have to break the cycle and the larger suggestion is to have a two-week lockdown,” said relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

“We will be discussing the latest scenario on Wednesday and take a call,” added public health minister Rajesh Tope.

Meanwhile, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the postponement of 10th and 12th class board examinations in the state by nearly a months’ time. The board exams were to scheduled start at the end of April.