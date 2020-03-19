Maintain hygiene but don't shut, FHRAI tells restaurants amidst COVID-19 outbreak

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has advocated to keep outlets open but asked its members to strictly adhere and follow the instructions issued by the government authorities on containing COVID-19.

The apex body has advised members to maintain stringent checks and hygiene standards.

The advisory does not advocate the shutting down of restaurants unless there is any specific directive that may be received from the local authorities in this regard or if any establishment(s) voluntarily wishes to do so. The advisory emphasises on scrutiny of employees, sanitisation and in the current scenario, the Association leaves it up to the member to either keep the establishment open or shut it down based on their ground reality.

"The Federation has members across the country and we are not asking anyone to shut down their establishments. But yes, we are insisting that everyone who is open to business be extremely aware and vigilant and that they take all the precautionary measures, and follow the directives by local authorities. We have been issuing the updated advisories as have been received from the Ministry of Health to our members and have advised that they follow the precautionary measures and guidelines rigorously," says Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, Vice President, FHRAI.

The FHRAI has shared guidelines based on the government’s recommendations to its member establishments. The guidelines prescribe preventive measures with regards to the safety of staff, diners and tourists in their premises.

"We have advised member establishments that the staff and customers be thoroughly screened. Anyone indicating symptoms of cough, cold, flu be immediately sent for medical checkup to the nearest government hospital. It is extremely critical that the hotel and restaurant premises be cleaned and sanitised regularly and procedures be followed as per the guidelines from the government," said Pradeep Shetty, Joint Honorary Secretary, FHRAI.

Over the last couple of months, hotels and restaurants have been facing a catastrophic situation with revenues plunging drastically. Hotel occupancies have taken a big hit with 100 percent cancellations and there are no future bookings. The reduced footfall at restaurants too has had a drastic impact on sales.