Man dead, two women injured in fire at Mumbai building

A 46-year-old man died and two women were injured in a fire that broke out in a building adjoining a hospital in suburban Ghatkopar on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

After the fire, 22 patients undergoing treatment in the adjacent hospital were shifted to another medical facility as a precautionary measure, they said.

The blaze erupted in the electricity meter room of a hotel located on the ground floor of the six-storey 'Vishwas' building in Ghatkopar east area around 2 pm, an official said.

On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and police rushed to the spot and launched rescue and firefighting operations, he said. "Three persons, who were trapped in the fire were rescued by the fire brigade personnel and rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital," he said.

Qureshi Dedhia was declared dead at the hospital, the official said, adding that 18-year-old Taniya Kamble sustained 20 per cent burn injuries, while Kulsum Shaikh, 20, suffered from suffocation due to the fire.

"As a precautionary measure, 22 patients undergoing treatment in the adjoining hospital, were shifted to another medical facility," he said, adding that the blaze was brought under control.