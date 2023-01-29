Mechanised Forces display prowess in Maharashtra

Effective, efficient and potent man-machine integration was on display at an impressive display of capabilities of mechanised warfare platforms in the arsenal of Indian Mechanised Forces at the Integrated Fire Power & Manoeuvre Exercise held at Kharjuna Khare (KK) Ranges near Ahmednagar on Saturday.

“The exercise showcased effective man machine integration as part of conventional assured response strategy in an integrated and networked battlefield,” according to a Defence Ministry spokesperson.

The exercise included all tracked platforms- T-90 Bhishma, T-72 Ajeya. MBT Arjun, BMP-II, Carrier Mortar Tracked, Attack and Utility Helicopters, fixed wing assets of the Indian Air Force and Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance platforms.

It was witnessed by officers undergoing Defence Services Staff Course, Defence Service Technical Staff Courses and an officers' delegation from Nepal Army.

The innovative manoeuvres in a simulated battlefield environment by composite combat entities capable of leveraging new age technologies were showcased by Armoured Corps Centre & School and Mechanised Infantry Centre & School, which are premier training institutions of the Indian Army.

These institutions focus on honing skill sets of personnel of our Mechanised Forces and numerous friendly foreign countries in the two streams of Tactics and Operational Art alongwith Mechanised Warfare Technology.