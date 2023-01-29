Mechanised Forces display prowess in Maharashtra

Mechanised Forces display prowess in Maharashtra

It was witnessed by officers undergoing Defence Services Staff Course, Defence Service Technical Staff Courses and  an officers' delegation from Nepal Army

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 29 2023, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 15:39 ist
The exercise included all tracked platforms- T-90 Bhishma, T-72 Ajeya. MBT Arjun, BMP-II, Carrier Mortar Tracked, Attack and Utility Helicopters. Credit: Defence PRO

Effective, efficient and potent man-machine integration was on display at an impressive display of capabilities of mechanised warfare platforms in the arsenal of Indian Mechanised Forces at the Integrated Fire Power & Manoeuvre Exercise held at Kharjuna Khare (KK) Ranges near Ahmednagar on Saturday. 

“The exercise showcased effective man machine integration as part of conventional assured response strategy in an integrated and networked battlefield,” according to a Defence Ministry spokesperson. 

The exercise included all tracked platforms- T-90 Bhishma, T-72 Ajeya. MBT Arjun, BMP-II, Carrier Mortar Tracked, Attack and Utility Helicopters, fixed wing assets of the Indian Air Force and Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance platforms. 

It was witnessed by officers undergoing Defence Services Staff Course, Defence Service Technical Staff Courses and  an officers' delegation from Nepal Army.

The innovative manoeuvres in a simulated battlefield environment by composite combat entities capable of leveraging new age technologies were showcased by Armoured Corps Centre & School and Mechanised Infantry Centre & School, which are premier training institutions of the Indian Army. 

These institutions focus on honing skill sets of personnel of our Mechanised Forces and numerous friendly foreign countries in the two streams of Tactics and Operational Art alongwith Mechanised Warfare Technology.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Mumbai
India News
Defence

What's Brewing

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

Bengaluru markets: A heritage of apathy & poor planning

Bengaluru markets: A heritage of apathy & poor planning

The eerie silence of the women of Partition

The eerie silence of the women of Partition

Period poverty and the cycle of neglect

Period poverty and the cycle of neglect

Pondering along with our pets

Pondering along with our pets

Finding the peg for how much is too much

Finding the peg for how much is too much

Cannabis most commonly used among teens in Kerala

Cannabis most commonly used among teens in Kerala

 