Medha Patkar, Yogendra Yadav, Sandip Pandey put weight behind Akhil Gogoi, slam BJP government in Assam

Three prominent activists slammed the arrest of Assam-based peasants' rights leader Akhil Gogoi on charges of sedition and Maoist links during the anti-CAA protests stating that BJP-led government had done so out of fear of his strong mass movement against its "anti-people" policies.

After meeting Akhil and his associates at Guwahati Central jail on Wednesday, activists, Medha Patkar and Sandip Pandey said the arrest of Akhil on charges of Maoist link was condemnable as the peasants' rights leader constantly spearheaded a non-violent movement to oppose the government policies.

"Be it against the construction of big dams, corruption in Assam Public Service Commission, collection of fees at toll gates on the highways or the CAA, Akhil and his associates have always carried out peaceful protests and non-violent movement. Since his movement received strong public support, the government got scared and wanted to curtail it. So they arrested him on the false allegation of links with Maoists," Patkar said.

"Akhil has been arrested as be is an uncompromising leader unlike many who toes the line of the government," she said.

Akhi and 13 other leaders of his NGO Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti were arrested days after the protest against the CAA turned violent in parts of Assam on December 11 last year. The BJP-led government handed over the case to the NIA alleging Akhil's links with the Maoists and sedition charge was also imposed on him. Akhil and his associates were subsequently interrogated by the NIA and are lodged in judicial custody since then.

Ramon Magsaysay awardee, Sandip Pandey said Akhil was leading a peaceful movement against CAA as the indigenous Assamese people were scared that the CAA would reduce them into minorities and endanger their ethnic identity. "The fear in Assam is genuine as it shares border with Bangladesh and witnessed illegal migration from the neighbouring country. But instead of taking steps to address the concerns, the government is putting those opposing it into jail, that too with sedition charge. This is unfortunate and condemnable," he said.

Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India also visited Akhil and his aides in the jail on Monday and condemned his arrest under the sedition law.