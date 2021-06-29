Memorial dedicated in honour of Corona warriors in Maharashtra

It has been over a year, and the Covid pandemic is upending life on a global level. In India, lakhs of people have succumbed to Covid-19.

To laud the selfless, tireless fight put up by those at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic, Rotary Club of Bombay Airport has set up an 18 x 10 feet sculpture dedicated to Corona warriors at Bandra in Mumbai - a first-of-its-kind in India.

The Covid pandemic has affected each and every aspect of the lives of people in India. There is a burden on the healthcare system, and people are also stressed owing to the financial crises during these unprecedented times. Rotary Club of Bombay Airport has come forward to motivate people to battle coronavirus.

Nitin Mehta, President of Rotary Club of Bombay Airport said, “We are passing through strange and difficult times. In this corona crisis, many families have been affected as the death toll continues to surge in the country.”

“On behalf of the entire nation, I want to thank the efforts of all corona-warrior like Doctors, Nurses, Safai Karmachari, Policemen, Media, and Engineers kept alive the spirits of citizens at the cost of their own lives and families,” he said.

To acknowledge their dedication and efforts, the Rotary Club of Bombay Airport installed the memorial designed by an artist Minali N. Thakkar, Limca Book of World Records awardee, dedicated to the frontline workers, and pledged to work for the betterment of society.

“This is the first of its Kind memorial in the country built in the honor of frontline workers, who sacrificed their lives while fighting the deadly coronavirus” , adds Mehta.

Senior BJP leader and former minister Ashish Shelar said, “The medical army, policemen, and other essential workers are doing a commendable job. A big salute to all the people involved in the battle against Covid-19. We are taking all the necessary steps to help people overcome the Covid crisis.”

