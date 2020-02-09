MNS leased out its engine to BJP's religious hate express: Congress

Hours after MNS chief Raj Thackeray demanded strict implementation of the new citizenship law and the proposed country-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC), the ruling Congress in Maharashtra accused him of doing the BJP's bidding.

Addressing a rally of his party here earlier in the day, Thackeray warned of giving a "befitting reply" to rallies being held against the CAA and the NRC and demanded the eviction of illegal Bangladeshi and Pakistani "infiltrators" from the country.

"The MNS has leased out its engine (the party's poll symbol) for the BJP's 'Religious Hate Express", but it will fail here," said Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

Criticising the MNS, Sawant said people give a "zero importance" to those who play roles depending upon a personal gain or loss.

"Their roles, flags and language change on consideration of politics as businesses (sic)," said Sawant.

"Today, anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests were given a befitting reply with this protest rally of the MNS. But let me warn you, next time morchas will be answered with morchas. And if you continue with your drama, stones will be answered with stones and swords with swords," he said.