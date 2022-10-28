Mumbai cops arrest film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra

Mumbai cops arrest film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra accused of hitting wife with his car

The alleged incident took place on October 19

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 28 2022, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 12:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Mumbai police arrested film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra early on Friday for allegedly ramming his car into his wife after she spotted him with another woman in the vehicle here, an official said.

The alleged incident had taken place on October 19 in the parking lot of the couple's apartment in Andheri (West) when Mishra's wife found him with another woman in the car, police said. On Thursday, Mishra, the producer of Hindi film Dehati Disco, was taken to the Amboli police station from his home after his wife lodged a complaint against him. He was arrested in the case in the wee hours of Friday, the official said.

Also Read | Woman’s decomposed body found wrapped in blanket at home, husband suspected

As per the complaint, Mishra's wife came out looking for her husband and found him with another woman in his car in the parking area. When the film producer's wife went to confront him, Mishra drove the car to escape from the spot and in the process hit his wife, causing injuries to her legs, hand and head, the police have said quoting the complaint. Based on the complaint lodged by his wife, an FIR (first information report) was registered at the Amboli police station against Mishra under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), police said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News
Crime
Mumbai police

What's Brewing

Pandemics have always pushed people to celebrate life

Pandemics have always pushed people to celebrate life

First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire dept

First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire dept

Akshay Kumar delivers another dud

Akshay Kumar delivers another dud

Hotels dish out Appu's favourites in tribute to actor

Hotels dish out Appu's favourites in tribute to actor

DH Toon: When Bapu on currency becomes a 'bad omen'

DH Toon: When Bapu on currency becomes a 'bad omen'

Puneeth's last film 'Gandhada Gudi' hits screens today

Puneeth's last film 'Gandhada Gudi' hits screens today

 