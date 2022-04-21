Police detain brother of Arjun Rampal's partner in Goa

Mumbai police detain brother of Arjun Rampal's partner in Goa

The Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau had initiated action against him

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 21 2022, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 22:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The Mumbai police has detained South African national Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's partner, as part of a preventive action initiated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). 

Demetriades is the brother of Gabriela, partner of Rampal, whose statement too had been recorded earlier by the NCB.

The Mumbai Police and NCB have confirmed the development. 

Demetriades was earlier arrested by the NCB in a series of arrests that followed during the investigations of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Demetriades was detained in Goa and will be brought to Mumbai where he is expected to be lodged in the high-security Arthur Road prison. 

The South African national has multiple cases against him under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). 

The NCB’s Mumbai zonal unit initiated action against him under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PITNDPS).

The PITNDPS order was issued against Demetriades on September 21, 2021. 

However, he moved before the Goa bench of Bombay High Court and when he did not get a favourable order on March 28, 2022, he approached the Supreme Court which refused to give any relief on April 19, 2022. 

“PITNDPS Act 1988, provides for the issue of preventive detention orders against any person with a view to prevent him from engaging in illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances,” officials said.

