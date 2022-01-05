Mumbai reports record 15,166 new Covid-19 cases; active cases above 61,000

Mumbai on Wednesday breached the 15,000-mark in Covid-19 cases, jumping past the peaks of the first and second waves of the pandemic.

A total of 15,166 new cases and three deaths were reported in a single day, taking the tally to 8,33,628 and 16,384, respectively.

The active cases in the city now stand at 61,923, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The peak of the first wave was on October 7, 2020, when 2,828 single-day cases were reported, while the peak of the second wave was on April 4, 2021, when 11,296 cases were reported in a day.

Meanwhile, the BMC administration has been requesting people not to panic.

“The cases are rising indeed and so are the rumours! Mumbaikars, we have been battling this together & we hope you trust us more than the gossip mongers Please get in touch directly with us over call on ward war room or online for any help. We are prepared everyday to support,” the corporation posted on s social media platforms.

“Since cases are on rising, one has to be extremely careful and follow the guidelines. There is a need for all to stay informed,” said Dr Suhas Pingle, President, Indian Medical Association-Maharashtra State.

“With such percentages coming from all over, it seems at least 5 to 10% of the population is infected in this surge till date. And that's a huge huge number,” said Dr Ishwar Gilada, secretary general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild, who is an infectious disease expert.

Maharashtra government’s Covid-19 Task Force member Dr Shashank Joshi said, "If you have symptoms, get yourself tested and contact your doctor... most have mild disease, if you are vulnerable, be cautious and complete vaccination if not done."

More than 150 doctors in Mumbai city and its suburbs have tested Covid-19 positive. According to BMC, 87 per cent of the patients were asymptomatic.

