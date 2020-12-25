Navi Mumbai's local train services hit after glitch

Navi Mumbai: Local train services hit due to pantograph glitch

The pantograph of the suburban train got entangled with the overhead wire at Koparkhairane station around 10.05 am

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 25 2020, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 12:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The movement of trains on the Thane-Vashi Trans-Harbour suburban railway line was disrupted on Friday morning after a local's pantograph got entangled with the overhead wire at a Navi Mumbai station, an official said.

The pantograph of the suburban train got entangled with the overhead wire at Koparkhairane station around 10.05 am, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway (CR), Shivaji Sutar, said.

"As a result, the movement of trains from Vashi to Thane and Nerul to Thane has been suspended," he said, adding that efforts were on to put the rail traffic back on track at the earliest.

The trans-harbour line provides suburban train connectivity between Thane and Navi Mumbai. The CR operates suburban services between Thane-Vashiand Thane-Panvel stations on this line.

Currently only essential services staff, government employees and selected categories of passengers are permitted to travel by the local trains, which resumed operations from June 15, after a few months of suspension due to the pandemic. 

Thane
Navi Mumbai
local train
Maharashtra

