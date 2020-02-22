NCP factions face each other during Sule's speech

NCP factions come face to face during Supriya Sule's speech  

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Feb 22 2020, 13:44pm ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2020, 13:44pm ist
Sule had to intervene and pacify the members of both the groups. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Supporters of two rival NCP leaders raised slogans against each other when party MP Supriya Sule was addressing workers at Paithan city in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.

The incident took place on Friday.

When the Baramati MP was addressing NCP workers, the supporters of party leader Datta Gorde, who had contested the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, and those of former MLA Bhausaheb Wagchoure came face to face.

The rival factions started raising slogans against each other, which disrupted Sule's speech.

Sule had to intervene and pacify the members of both the groups.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
NCP
Supriya Sule
Maharashtra
Comments (+)
 