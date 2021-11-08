Padma Bhushan for Parrikar 'moment of pride' for Goa: Sawant

'Padma Bhushan for Parrikar moment of pride for Goa'

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the formal presentation of the Padma Bhushan award was a "moment of pride" for Goa.

"It's a moment of pride as Goa's beloved son, Former Defense Minister of India &amp; Former CM of Goa Shri Manohar Parrikar was awarded the #PadmaBhushan posthumously. His son Shri @uparrikar received the honour at the hands of Hon'ble President Shri RamNath Kovind ji," Sawant tweeted after the award was presented to late Parrikar's son Utpal by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

"It is truly an honor of the simple but visionary &amp; dedicated life in service of the people &amp; Nation. His visionary decisions took the state to new heights. He took landmark decisions as the Defense Minister that put India on the path of becoming a great power in the World," Sawant added.

