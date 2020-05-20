Plan to fight COVID-19 strategically for June-July: Maharashtra Governor

With projections of a major spike in COVID-19 cases in June-July, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday asked the state administration to strategically plan to combat the possible emerging situation.

Koshyari asked the government to keep a dashboard providing handy information about availability of beds, availability of doctors, nurses and para medical staff for the entire state so that the same could be deployed where needed most.

The Governor asked the state administration to prepare itself for the challenge considering the likely situation of COVID-19 in the State in the months of June and July.

He asked the government to keep enough medical facilities, doctors, staff and beds ready considering the likely case load in the months of June and July,

Presiding a high level review meeting on Wednesday evening with senior government officials at Raj Bhavan, Governor Koshyari asked the government to take special measures for containment zones like Dharavi.

The Governor asked the government to think of incetivising frontline workers like sanitation workers, police, health workers, ward boys who are doing good work in the battle against COVID-19.

The Governor asked the administration to make sure that non-Covid general patients do not suffer anywhere in the State for want of medical facilities.

A presentation on COVID-19 situation in Mumbai was made by Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, while Additional Chief Seceetary (Health) Dr Pradip Vyas apprised the Governor of the government’s preparedness in the State.

The Governor also took review of transportation of migrant workers to their home States and the status of relief camp for migrant workers.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, ACS (Home) Sanjay Kumar, Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal, ACS Sitaram Kunte, ACS Nitin Kareer, ACS Manoj

Saunik and senior government officers Abha Shukla, Sanjay Mukherjee, Bhushan Gagrani, Saurabh Vijay and others.