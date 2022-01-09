Pune shows massive spike in Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra’s cultural capital of Pune witnessed a massive spike on Sunday with over 6,000 fresh cases even as the state’s total active patients crossed the two-lakh mark.

During the last 24 hours, 44,386 cases and 12 deaths were reported, taking the progressive total to 69,20,044 and 1,41,639 cases.

During the day, Mumbai recorded 19,474 cases while the same for the larger Mumbai metropolitan region is 33,299.

The active cadets in the state now stands at 2,02,259, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.

While the cases in Mumbai seem to stabilise as the city recorded 19,474 cases as against Saturday’s 20,318, Pune saw a massive jump.

The Pune district recorded 6,493 cases.

While the Pune Municipal Corporation and its sister city Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation recorded 4,065 and 1,532 cases, respectively, Pune rural area registered 866 cases.

During the day, 207 Omicron cases were reported, taking the progressive total to 1,216.

Meanwhile, state public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope indicated that more restrictions would follow in the days ahead if the situation does not normalise.

"Curbs in crowded areas like liquor shops and places of worship will be imposed as well. However, even as cases are rising, hospital bed occupancy and oxygen demand are low. When these start rising, we will enforce stricter restrictions,” Tope told reporters in Jalna.

