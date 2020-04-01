Ration supplies: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis questions 'contrasting' orders

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that two different orders issued by the Maharashtra government over distribution of food grains has caused confusion among owners of PDS shops and people.

While Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had last week said that all ration cardholders will be permitted to withdraw three months advance supplies at one go, the government later decided against it citing logistical constraints.

"There is a huge confusion created among the ration shop owners and inconvenience is caused to people due to two different orders issued by the state government," Fadnavis tweeted.

"One asks to give ration for 3 months at a time and other says food distribution to be done only on monthly basis," he said.

The former chief minister further said that the Centrehad clearly stated that ration be given to people at one go and entirely free for three months.

"It is my sincere request to Government of Maharashtra to clear this confusion," he added.