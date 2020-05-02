Relaxations announced in non-containment areas amid coronavirus lockdown in Pune

Completion of under-construction projects in the areas outside the coronavirus containment zones within Pune city limits and the district has been allowed with certain conditions, officials said on Saturday.

However, these relaxations are not applicable in containment zones.

Pune district is classified as one of the 14 'Red' districts in the state.

"We are allowing under-construction works in non- affected areas in Pune district, including non-containment zones in the city," said district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

He said the permission was granted with certain pre-conditions.

"These conditions include arranging accommodation of labours and food at the construction sites. Thermal screening of labourers is also mandatory," the collector said.

Issuing an order, the collector stated that health screening of labourers should be done twice a week. Only those workers who are physically fit will be given permission to work, it stated.

All social distancing norms and hygiene measures have to be adhered to at these sites.

"The purpose of the order is to create an environment wherein labourers can get work and stay back instead of insisting on going back to their respective states or districts," the collector said.

Moreover, all pre-monsoon related works including flood protection, waterproofing, construction of retaining walls and backfilling etc have been allowed at the construction sites in the non-containment zones.