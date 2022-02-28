Sanjay Pandey to be new Mumbai Police chief, replaces Hemant Nagrale

The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed seniormost state-cadre IPS officer Sanjay Pandey as the new Mumbai Police commissioner.

Pandey replaces Hemant Nagrale, who will be the new Managing Director of Maharashtra State Security Corporation.

Pandey was the acting Director General of Police of Maharashtra. However, last week, the MVA dispensation was forced to remove him after the Bombay High Court pulled up the Maharashtra government last week as his name did not make to the list of three officers shortlisted by the UPSC as per the Prakash Singh judgment.

In Pandey’s place, Rajnish Seth was appointed the state DGP.

Last March, Nagrale, who was then heading the state police, was asked to take over as Mumbai Police commissioner after Param Bir Singh was shunted out.

Singh now stands suspended from the police force and faces a bunch of inquiries.

During that time, Seth was made the acting DGP but was moved as Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau when Pandey was brought in from the security corporation.

