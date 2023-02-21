Sena (UBT) leader’s son booked for roughing up Sonu Nigam

Hours after singer Sonu Nigam was roughed up during a musical event at Chembur, the Mumbai Police has booked the son of an MLA, who owes allegiance to the Shiv Sena group headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

The incident involving Sonu Nigam seems to be the second incident in a week's time involving a selfie - the other being the one featuring cricketer Prithvi Shaw.

Swapnil Phaterpekar, the son of MLA Prakash Phaterpaker was booked by the Chembur police station.

A case has been registered under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VI) Hemraj Rajput confirmed the incident.

“After the concert when Nigam was coming down the stage, Swapnil Phaterpekar stopped him for a selfie but Sonu Nigam refused. He pushed down the singer and two others. We have booked a case,” Rajput said.

After lodging the complaint, Sonu Nigam told reporters: “After the concert, I was coming down from the stage when a man held me. Then he pushed Hari and Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps….Rabbani could have died today.”

Swapnil Phaterpekar, President of Sanskar Pratisthan, who holds an MBA degree from London and Mumbai, was not available for comments.

His father, Prakash Phaterpaker, an MLA of Shiv Sena (UBT), refused to comment.

Swapnil’s sister, Suprada Phatherpaker, who is a member of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, tendered an apology.

"As the organiser of the Chembur festival, I wish to shed light on some facts about the unfortunate incident that occurred at the end of Chembur Festival 2023. While Sonu Nigam was being hurriedly ushered off the stage after delivering his performance my brother was trying to take a selfie with him. Due to the rush and furore, there was a commotion that ensued. The person who fell was taken to Zen hospital and was discharged after examination. Sonu Nigam is unhurt. On behalf of the organisation team, we have officially apologised to Sonu Nigam and his team for the unpleasant incident. Please do not believe any baseless rumours and those who are trying to politicize the matter,” Suprada said.