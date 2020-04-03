Seven more positive cases of COVID-19 in Gujarat

Seven more positive cases of coronavirus were detected in Gujarat on Friday morning. They were all in Ahmedabad, which is among the hotspots of the virus spread in India, thus taking the total cases to 95 in Gujarat.

Gujarat also recorded its eighth death, while officials said that 10 of the infected persons have recovered from the virus so far.

Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi, while updating the cases, said that seven COVID-19 cases were detected on Friday, all in Ahmedabad. Six of them got infected through local transmission and included a seven-year-old girl while one had travelled to Delhi. Ravi said that out of the active cases, two are on ventilators and the condition of others is stable.

The Gujarat Government's latest figure states that out of 95 COVID-19 cases, 33 have a history of foreign travel, nine are said to have made intrastate journeys, while 53 cases are the result of local transmission.

As a matter of fact, in the past three days, not a single case of overseas travel history has been detected. In the case of eight dead, data says that four locally infected persons died compared to two cases of persons who had international travel history, while the remaining two had travelled to other states.

Out of eight deaths recorded in Gujarat, the source of infection is not known in four cases and that includes two cases in Ahmedabad, one in Bhavnagar and one Panchmahals district, where a 78-year-old man died late on Thursday night. District officials said that patient had kidney disorder and was almost immobile for more than one and a half years.