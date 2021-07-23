Shilpa Shetty being questioned in porn films case

Shilpa Shetty being questioned in connection with porn films case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 23 2021, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 18:54 ist
Actor Shilpa Shetty (R) and husband Raj Kundra. Credit: AFP File Photo

Mumbai Police is currently recording a statement of Shilpa Shetty in connection with a porn films case, in which her husband Raj Kundra has been arrested, according to ANI.

A court in Mumbai on Friday extended till July 27 the police custody of businessman Raj Kundra in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Kundra was arrested on the night of July 19 by the city police's crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

He was produced before the magistrate court at the end of his earlier remand on Friday.

Police sought an extension of his custody to probe the matter further.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shilpa Shetty
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Raj Kundra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Previously unseen star formation in Milky Way detected

Previously unseen star formation in Milky Way detected

An attempt to rewrite history

An attempt to rewrite history

Great Barrier Reef avoids UNESCO 'in danger' listing

Great Barrier Reef avoids UNESCO 'in danger' listing

Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?

Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?

Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life

Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

 