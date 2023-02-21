Singer Sonu Nigam, colleague manhandled at Mumbai event

Bollywood inger Sonu Nigam and his team members were allegedly manhandled during an event organised by a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader in Mumbai's Chembur on Monday night. Reports said that Nigam's colleague was injured when he was manhandled during an alleged brawl over taking a selfie with the singer at an event in Mumbai's Chembur.

The incident took place around 11 pm when Nigam was in suburban Chembur to attend a music festival, a police official said.

While leaving the venue, a group of fans approached the singer for a selfie when his two colleagues intervened, he said. Both colleagues of Nigam were manhandled by the fans, leading to one of them receiving minor injuries, said the official.

A video of the incident later surfaced on social media platforms. A twitter handle, while sharing the video of the alleged brawl, alleged that Nigam and his colleagues were attacked by a Shv Sena (UBT) MLA and his people.

The charges were however refuted by Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi who tagged Mumbai Police and asked to take action against 'incorrect news'

Will @MumbaiPolice book this handle for spreading incorrect news? https://t.co/akeKxxN2c6 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) February 20, 2023

The Chembur police station is investigating the case.

More to follow...