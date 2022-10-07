Study finds 21 species of Gobioid fishes in mangrove and estuarine habitats of Maharashtra

A first-of-its-kind of comprehensive study has found 21 species of Gobioid fishes in mangrove and estuarine habitats of Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Forest Department’s Mangrove Foundation had commissioned a research project to Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) to study the diversity and distribution of Goboid fishes, which was carried out between January, 2020 to December, 2021.

A total of 21 species of Gobioid fishes were recorded, according to the brief findings released on Friday.

During the study 25 sites were surveyed comprising habitats such as small to large creeks, mudflats, mangroves and related habitats. Some of the major creeks surveyed were Thane Creek, Panvel, Dharamtar, Kundalika, Savitri, Anjarle, Dabhol, Jaigad, Kajali, Vaghotan and Karali creeks and also several other small estuarine drainages were studied.

Read | Maharashtra forest dept, NGO rescue injured leopard cub from Ahmednagar

This study has generated the first baseline information on gobioid fish diversity along the coastline of Maharashtra thus filling a major knowledge gap for a category of fishes which comprise a major component of fish diversity in mangrove ecosystem.

The study provided 7 new records of species which have been recorded for the first time from the west coast of India.

“This is the first time such an extensive study on Gobioid fish has been undertaken and it has allowed us to understand the diversity and distribution of these fishes across the major mangrove and estuarine areas of Maharashtra. I am sure that this knowledge will help us in

understanding our mangrove ecosystem in a better way and assisting in its conservation,” said Virendra Tiwari, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Mangrove Cell.

“Goby fishes are an iconic group of fishes that are extremely hard or impossible to identify in the field based on what they look like (morphological features) as most of the species look superficially similar. This new study using an integrative taxonomic approach has brought the first information on gobioid fish fauna along the coast of Maharashtra and has highlighted the true diversity of these charismatic groups of mangrove fishes. This new study will help us in delineating important goby fish areas and help prioritise conservation initiatives for mangrove biodiversity”, said Unmesh Katwate, Fish Scientist at BNHS who led the study.