Supreme Court pulls up Maharashtra government for claiming 'everything fine' on migrants issue

The Supreme Court on Thursday rapped the Maharashtra government on claiming that there was no deficiency in providing help to migrant workers after the lockdown and there was no one left to be sent back to his or her native place.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah did not appreciate the affidavit filed by the state government wherein it claimed that everything was fine over there and every worker was provided food and transportation following the lockdown imposed to contain Covid-19 pandemic on March 25.

The court said that it had got the information that there were still migrant workers who were stuck and willing go back to their homes.

"It is duty of the state government to find out problem areas and take corrective action," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Maharashtra government.

The bench also pointed out that the state has taken the Suo Motu matter being examined by the court on problems and miseries of workers as adversarial litigation.

Mehta told the court an additional affidavit would be filed with details. He, however, maintained those wanted to return have been provided with adequate facility. As many as 3.5 lakh workers have returned to work after easing of the lockdown measures.

Earlier on June 9, the Maharashtra government again came in criticism by the court which asked it to be more vigilant and make concentrated efforts to addressing the problems of the workers.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Bihar government, submitted that the state was making efforts to provide jobs as per the skills of the workers. He said that the workers have also started returning back to cities and trains from Bihar were running in full capacity.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal emphasised for creating a national plan to meet challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Senior advocate A M Singhvi favoured for a scheme to provide insurance cover to the migrant workers and a centralised plan for their rehabilitation.

The top court fixed the matter for further consideration on next Friday.