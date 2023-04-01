Theme park on Savarkar in Maharashtra's Nashik

A grand theme park and museum in the honour and memory of freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar would come up in Nashik.

The theme park would be built at Bhagur, the birthplace of Savarkar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have taken a lead in this regard.

“The construction work would start in a month’s time,” state Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said.

According to him, the Bhagur Municipal Council had planned the theme park and museum, however, there were delays and hence the state tourism department has taken over the project.

The government has also decided to organise events conceding Savarkar’s birth anniversary (May 28) and death anniversary (February 26).

Lodha said that on May 28, several events will be held at Bhagur, and the Savarkar tourism circuit will be launched.

The circuit would involve places like his birthplace Bhagur in Nashik, his hostel room at Fergusson College in Pune, and a temple called Patit Pawan Mandir that he established in Ratnagiri district, the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak in Mumbai among others.

From May 21 to 28, to observe the birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar, the government has planned ‘Veer Bhoomi Parikrama’.