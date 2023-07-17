Those staying here & spying for Pak should voluntarily leave India: Gujarat court awarding life sentence to three

Additional principal judge Ambalal R Patel found the three accused, Sirajuddin Karmatali Fakir alias Raju, Md Ayub Shaikh alias Sakir and Naushad Maksudali Saiyed, guilty under sections 121 (waging war against the government), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable under 121), 123 (Concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code.
Also Read | Suspected ISI agent arrested in UP for supplying vital info about defence establishments
In 2012, the trio was booked by Ahmedabad crime branch for sending "secret" military information to an agent of Pakistan's Inter-services Intelligence (ISI). The agent was identified as Taimur and Tahir. The crime branch stated in its investigation that two of the accused - Sirajuddin and Ayub - had gone to Karachi in Pakistan sometime in 2007 to meet their relative.
During the visit, they came in touch with the suspected Pakistani agent Taimur. The charges stated that the duo were trained on how to send information securely in Pakistan. Upon their arrival, they did a reconnaissance of defense installations in Rajasthan, Kutch, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.
During the trial, the judgement states, "The accused failed to explain their message stating - 'Panch Hazaar Ande Bhijva Dena'. It is not the case that five thousands eggs of a bird were to be brought from Pakistan." The court found that the accused also failed to explain the source of money they received.
"They risked India's unity, integrity, safety and sovereignty through their acts. It appears that their act could have impacted the life of masses. They didn't think of country's safety before conspiring with ISI agents in Pakistan and sending them information.
"The accused didn't think about the security of 140 crore citizens of the country but thought about their own interests and the interests of Pakistan. As a matter of fact, those who are residing in India and doing such spying for Pakistan should voluntarily leave the country and go to Pakistan or the government should find them and send them to Pakistan," the judge stated in the judgement.
