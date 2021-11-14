Top Maoist commander Milind Teltumbde among 26 Naxals killed in Gadchiroli

Top Maoist commander Milind Teltumbde, absconding in the Bhima-Koregaon case, was among the 26 Naxalites killed in Saturday's encounter in Dhanora tehsil in the Gadchiroli district of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.
Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/west/naxal-leader-milind-teltumbde-wanted-by-nia-in-elgar-parishad-case-899964.html
Milind, who is the brother of Dalit scholar and activist Prof Anand Teltumbde, carried a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head.
#NewsAlert
Among the #Naxalites killed on Saturday's encounter including top Maoist commander Milind Teltumbde, who carried a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head.#Gadchiroli #Maharashtra @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/1budLF9upX
— Mrityunjay Bose (@MBTheGuide) November 14, 2021
The Maoist commander, figured in the top list of Maoist hierarchy, was in his late fifties and had been absconding for several decades. Milind is an engineer by education, but he later became an outlaw.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Not winning T20 World Cup title a sore point: Finch
Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'
All the world a stage for the Bard of Avon’s plays
Some key takeaways from the UN climate conference
DH Toon | Rain-battered Chennai fights with 'spirit'
What the duck: The rise of mock meat in India
Funding our rights, finding our democracy
Suchitra Film Society in crisis as trust expels members
India's best sports talents honoured at National awards
Delhi, Mumbai among world's top 10 polluted cities