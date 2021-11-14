Top Maoist commander Milind Teltumbde among 26 Naxals killed in Gadchiroli

Top Maoist commander Milind Teltumbde, absconding in the Bhima-Koregaon case, was among the 26 Naxalites killed in Saturday's encounter in Dhanora tehsil in the Gadchiroli district of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

Milind, who figures in the top list of Maoist hierarchy, is in his late fifties and has been absconding for several decades. Milind is an engineer by education - but he became an outlaw. Milind is the brother of Dalit scholar and activist Prof Anand Teltumbde.

Milind, who is the brother of Dalit scholar and activist Prof Anand Teltumbde, carried a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head.

The Maoist commander, figured in the top list of Maoist hierarchy, was in his late fifties and had been absconding for several decades. Milind is an engineer by education, but he later became an outlaw.

