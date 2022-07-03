What we know so far about Amravati chemist's killing

A 54-year-old chemist was stabbed to death on June 21 in Amravati city of Maharashtra, with the police suspecting that the accused committed the offence as the victim had allegedly shared a post on a social messaging platform in support of Nupur Sharma, whose remarks on Prophet Mohammed led to nationwide protests and global condemnation.

Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe was stabbed to death around 10.30 pm near Ghantaghar in Shyam chowk area of the city.

The incident took place when Kolhe was going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop while his son Sanket (27) and wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him on a different vehicle.

When all of them reached near Mahila College’s gate, two motorcycle-borne men came from behind and blocked Kolhe’s path. A youth alighted from the motorcycle and stabbed Kolhe on his neck with a sharp weapon and escaped from the spot. Kolhe collapsed on the road in a pool of blood.

The incident occurred a week before two men hacked to death Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, with a cleaver at his shop before posting videos online saying that they were avenging an insult to Islam. He had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments. He even mistakenly shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers.

Also Read: Three arrested for spying in Rajasthan

While the Maharashtra police had arrested 6 persons involved, the government on July 2 decided to hand over the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), as the case was suspected to be a terror incident. While 6 were held, the prime target in the investigation was one named Irfan Khan, who had been absconding.

The alleged mastermind of the killing was also arrested on July 2. Irfan Khan (32), a local resident, from Nagpur had allegedly hatched the conspiracy to murder Kolhe and roped in others, according to Amravati city police commissioner Dr Aarti Singh. A city court remanded Khan into police custody till July 7 in connection with the murder.

Following both horrid incidents, some sources believe that the Udaipur horror killing of Kanhaiya Lal has suggested that there might be many more groups or individuals who have been given the task by Pakistan-based handlers.

The sources said that after the Udaipur incident they were looking for such groups. Indian numbers used to get in touch with Pakistani handlers are being traced. According to an MHA official, "the conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated".

(With DHNS and Agency inputs)