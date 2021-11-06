You did not congratulate PM, CM for fuel price drop: Goa BJP to media

Lack of praise from the media in Goa over Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's decision to slash petrol and diesel prices ahead of Diwali was a common grouse shred by Sawant and state Bharatiya Janata Party president Sadanand Shet Tanavde on Saturday.

Days after the central and state government slashed fuel rates, bringing the price of petrol and diesel below Rs 100, Tanavade also said that it was awkward to respond to questions about high fuel prices from media persons, when the price of both diesel and petrol unprecedentedly skyrocketed above Rs 100 across the country.

"We also used to feel awkward when you (media) used to ask us questions (about fuel hike). We would find it awkward to answer. Therefore today we congratulate the government. But you have not given publicity in the manner it should have been done," Tanavade told a press conference in Panaji.

"We know that on many occasions, reporters were asking us questions about the price rise of petrol and diesel. People were asking us about fuel rates. When petrol and diesel prices increase, other prices increase too, whether it is food grains or other things. Everything is dependent on fuel. PM's decision to lower prices was historic," Tanavade also said.

Tanavade also tried to link the high price of fuel to the phenomenal costs incurred on development of the Covid vaccine and the expansive pan-India inoculation drive, during which the vaccines were provided free of cost at state government centres.

"The vaccination (effort) cost crores... Despite this, the central government has borne a loss of Rs. 1.80 lakh crore... Government expenses increased during the pandemic. Government income had also reduced. Plus it took a great deal of money to develop the vaccine and to give it free across India and Goa. 100 crore people have taken the first dose. Despite these rising costs, I congratulate the PM and his cabinet for its decision to lower the fuel rate," Tanavade further said.

Post the price drop, petrol and diesel in Goa is now available at Rs. 96.38 and Rs. 87.26 respectively as of Saturday.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also complained to the media for not congratulating him and the Prime Minister for the fuel price drop.

"You did not congratulate me. Petrol has been reduced by 12 rupees and diesel by Rs. 17. You should have congratulated me and Modi ji. You did not..." Sawant said.

