Your arrogance will crumble tomorrow: Kangana Ranaut attacks Uddhav Thackeray

Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 09 2020, 17:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 17:47 ist

Addressing Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as “tujhe”, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said that like her office, his arrogance too will crumble.

“Uddhav Thackeray, tujhe kya lagta hai? (what do you think?)… colluded along with the film mafia, demolished my home and took revenge on me? My home was demolished today, your arrogance will crumble tomorrow," Ranaut said in a 1.8-minute video message.
 

"This is the wheel of time, remember, it never stays the same,” she said, adding that she can feel what happened with Kashmiri pundits.

“Today, I promise that I will make a film on Kashmir,” she said. “Uddhav Thackeray….I feel good that it has happened to me…it has a meaning,” she also said.

 

Kangana Ranaut
bollywood
Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
Mumbai

