Wherever Mamata goes, she curses me, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over violence in the state, saying that violence won't protect her from "the 10 years of ill-governance".

"Didi, this violence, tactics of instigating people to attack the Security Forces, the tactics of obstructing the polling process will not protect you. This violence can't protect you from the 10 years of your ill-governance," PM Narendra Modi said while addressing a rally in Siliguri.

Track live updates of West Bengal elections live here

Offering condolences to the families of those who died today, PM Modi said, "Didi and her goons are perturbed, seeing the people's support for BJP. She has stooped to this level as she can see her chair slipping away."

The prime minister alleged that Mamata Banerjee is training people to gherao central forces and attack them. "Central forces aren't afraid of terrorists and Naxals, they won't fear your goons," Modi added.

Also read — West Bengal Polls: 4 persons in Cooch Behar shot dead by CRPF after scuffle with locals

"It's time to change the kind of political environment that has been created in Bengal for the past several decades. 'Tolabaaj mukt' Bengal will be formed now. 'Syndicate mukt' Bengal will be formed now. 'Cut money mukt' Bengal will be formed now," the prime minister said.

Also read — Voter allegedly shot dead at polling booth by TMC cadres in West Bengal's Cooch Behar

PM Modi further said that wherever Mamata goes, she curses him.