Wing Commander Jag Mohan Nath no more

Wing Commander Jag Mohan Nath (Retd), an ace pilot of the Indian Air Force, who is among the few officers of the Indian armed forces to have been decorated with the Maha Vir Chakra (MVC) twice, passed away in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

Then a Squadron Leader, he was decorated for his gallantry during the Sino-Indian War of 1962 and Indo-Pakistan War of 1965.

As a Canberra pilot, he had undertaken reconnaissance runs over Aksai Chin and Tibet during the 1962 war and in 1965 war he went deep into Pakistani territory including Lahore, Icchogil Canal and Sargoda.

Known by nickname Jaggi, he was commissioned into the IAF on 14 October 1950 and had 3,275 flying hours before he hung up his boots on 1 February, 1970 and joined Air India.

He was part of IAF’s No.106 Squadron ‘Lynx’ and flew the Canberra aircraft.

The 1962 MVC citation states that Sqn Ldr Nath fulfilled a number of hazardous operational tasks involving flying over difficult mountain terrain, both by day and by night, in adverse weather conditions and in complete disregard of his personal safety, displayed conspicuous gallantry, a very high sense of duty and a high degree of professional skill.

The 1965 Bar to MVC citation states that Sq Ldr Nath led his unit several times over hostile territory to obtain vital information about the enemy. The unescorted missions, which were in the nature of reconnaissance, entailed flying long distances over the enemy territory and well-defended airfields and installations during day light The missions enabled our Air Force to attack vital enemy targets and this adversely affected enemy's war effort.

The family in a message said: “Wing Commander JM Nath, MVC & Bar left us to be reunited with his eternal love Usha Nath on 21 March, 2023.”

Air Vice Marshal Manmohan Bahadur (Retd), in a tweet said: “Very sad news coming in. Wing Cdr 'Jaggi' Nath MVC & Bar, passed away in Mumbai. An Indian Air Force legend who flew numerous recce sorties over Tibet and Pakistan in his Canberra in 1962 and 1965 wars. RIP sir, with the knowledge that your josh is being carried forward.”