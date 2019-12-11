Withdraw 'unconstitutional', 'anti-Northeast' CAB: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday raised the issue of violent protest in the Northeast against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and demanded that the draft law which is "unconstitutional", "anti-India" and "anti-northeast" should be withdrawn.

On Monday, the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 311 members favouring it and 80 voting against it.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress said that in Nagaland there was no internet service and claimed that in some places in the northeastern states the people have swords in their hands against the bill.

"Withdraw this Bill" which is "unconstitutional", "anti-India" and "anti-North East", he said.

He also claimed that the GST returns were not coming to Assam.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday moved the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, saying that Indian Muslims "were, are and will remain Indian citizens".

Moving the Bill that provides Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Shah said minorities in the three nations do not get equal rights.