DH Toon | The attack on fourth pillar of democracy

Last Updated 08 October 2023, 01:27 IST

The Delhi Police’s action on Tuesday, including early morning raids on dozens of places connected with a news portal, NewsClick, the arrest of its Editor Prabir Purkayastha, and the hours-long detention and questioning of many of its employees, including journalists, is the latest instance of the continuing story of crackdowns on critical media in the country.

The government has persistently taken such actions and they are intended to intimidate the media, curb its freedom to speak truth to power and to dissent and criticise. The right to freedom of speech, which is the basis of media freedom, is at the heart of democracy.

(Published 08 October 2023, 01:27 IST)
