DH Toon | The New Acts!

The old Parliament building will now be called 'Samvidhan Sadan', as MPs on Tuesday moved into the new swanky building -- the Parliament House of India -- with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging MPs to forget bitterness and start a new chapter.
Modi along with BJP MPs marched to the new building chanting ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ after a function in Central Hall while MPs from Congress and some allies entered the House led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who held a copy of Constitution in his hand.
Read more