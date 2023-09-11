DH Toon | Time to come out of hiding?

The Congress on Sunday shared on X a video of waterlogging at the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 Summit, and said it has exposed the 'hollow development' under the Modi government. In the video, people are seen walking in a waterlogged corridor. The Congress also accused the government of covering up or demolishing slums and rounding up stray animals in view of the G20 Summit, with its leader Rahul Gandhi saying 'there is no need to hide India's reality from our guests.'

