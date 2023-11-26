China’s ‘chequebook diplomacy’ at a crossroads

Having grown into the world’s largest trading nation and fastest-growing foreign investor since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, China also became the world’s largest lender in 2017. The country has surpassed both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. But what makes the prognosis on China’s lending pregnant with system-shaking possibilities is not its quantity or global reach. Instead, it is the rapid transformation in its sourcing and substance, as well as the spatial distribution of its surplus finance, suspected of defying well-established global norms and conventions.