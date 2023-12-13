Good move to curb false coaching ads

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has done well to ask the government to enforce conduct rules in the case of testimonial advertisements put out by coaching institutes. It has told the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to disallow civil services candidates from earning through testimonial advertisements after their selection. This has become a rampant malpractice in the last few years, with victorious candidates, especially those who hold high ranks, endorsing coaching institutes where they claim they got their coaching. This is an unethical practice where the high rankers enter into revenue share contracts with institutes, and allow the use of their ranks and photographs for advertising. The CCPA has conducted an investigation, sent notices to 20 coaching institutes, and slapped penalties of Rs 1 lakh each on four of them. But it has not touched even the fringe of the problem, and its action cannot be considered a deterrent.