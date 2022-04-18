Time to break silence on corruption

The continued failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to act against repeated complaints of corruption in the state government has cost the life of a small-time contractor, Santosh K. Patil (40), who died by suicide leaving a note behind that Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa was responsible for his death. A defiant Eshwarappa has finally resigned following pressure from party bosses. The entire episode needs to be investigated impartially and the guilty brought to book so that no more innocent lives are lost.

Patil, a BJP member and an office-bearer of a right-wing organisation who called himself “param-bhakt” of Modi had earlier complained that he and six other contractors had constructed a road in Hindalga village of Belagavi district at a cost of Rs 4 crore based on the instructions of the minister, but the formal work order and the payment were never released. It is an established practice for politicians to ‘gift’ projects to their party workers and then grant post facto approval. In a written complaint to Modi and Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh, Patil had stated that he had met Eshwarappa several times to plead his case but to no avail. Instead, his aides are said to have demanded a commission of 40% to release the payment.

Also Read | 7 teams collect evidence across state in Patil's death case

Recently, during a visit to New Delhi, he had told the media that he would have no option but to commit suicide if the dues were not cleared as he was unable to pay the interest on the loan he had taken for the project. Sadly, nobody took him seriously.

In July 2021, the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association had lodged a formal complaint with the Prime Minister and Chief Minister about having to pay 40% of the project cost as commission. Corruption is nothing new in public works and contractors have for long been willing partners, but what seem to have pinched them now are the huge cuts that are allegedly being demanded. The BJP’s own legislators, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and H Vishwanath had openly accused the then Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his family members of indulging in large-scale corruption. But all these complaints have conveniently been brushed under the carpet.

Karnataka’s reputation, which has taken a beating due to the recent social unrest, may take a further plunge unless the issue of corruption is addressed immediately. Having come to power on the promise of ‘Na khaunga, Na khane dunga' (neither will I indulge in corruption nor allow others to), Modi cannot remain a silent spectator, especially when aggrieved parties are approaching him directly seeking justice.

Check out DH's latest videos: