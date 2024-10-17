Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Fragile egos of founders are a risk to company reputation, sustainability

Fragile egos of founders are a risk to company reputation, sustainability

Comparisons to global innovators like Elon Musk or Steve Jobs may flatter some, but for most listed entities, letting bravado overshadow governance is a recipe for disaster

Follow Us :

Srinath Sridharan
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 05:06 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Elon MuskstartupsOpinionZomatoOlaBhavish AggarwalDeepinder GoyalSteve Jobs

Follow us on :

Follow Us