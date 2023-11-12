Glorious past. Perilous future

There are invaluable lessons for an ancient land of unprecedented diversity like India that are given to its own civilizational prejudices, wounds, and faultlines. Therefore, the wise founders of the Indian Constitution decided to superimpose the idyll of the ‘Idea of India’. The Indian experiment in democracy deliberately chose an inclusive, progressive, and affirmative path that recognised the past but chose to dwell on and define the future more explicitly, i.e., sovereign, secular, socialist, and democratic, even when history may not always have been so. Framing the past in a certain way and allowing history to remain agreed upon (with elements of darkness and disagreements) without allowing it to dominate the national discourse is the key to progress. Intolerant and authoritarian countries like Saudi Arabia, Russia, North Korea, or even Israel that insist on a unilateral version of history beget tension for those in minority within. Some other places that do not obsess over history, such as the Scandinavian countries, or deny its controversial past, like Germany or Japan (for the undeniable excesses of their history), are on more sure ground for the future.