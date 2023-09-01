Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion

Happiness is free

A happy life must be to a great extent a quiet life.
Last Updated 31 August 2023, 19:51 IST

Follow Us

Happiness is not a pursuit but a surrender to the world’s wonder. It is an elfin spirit that defies definition that showers itself on the unwary and eludes its conscious seeker. Happiness means different things to different people, every  success is a happiness that is bound to pass with our next encounter with failures and unhappy situations.

Some people struggle for happiness not because they will fail to get breakfast but they will fail to outshine their neighbours.

There is no permanence to happiness, it is nobody’s monopoly,  never achieved  through material pleasures or conventional markers of success  merely a fleeting experience with  goals that keep shifting,  receding like mirages, experiences that do not elevate or enlighten.

Bertrand Russell clarifies   unhappiness is due to mistaken notions of the world, mistaken ethics mistaken habits of life that destroy the natural  zest  and appetite of an individual. Each one of us has the power to improve our lives  if we  understand the bounteous pleasures given to us gratis  by nature,  if we cultivate  fellow feeling for those around us,  that sense of tolerance  and sympathy for those who have less than us and for whom we can contribute our mite without grudge or condescension. It is done with the understanding that  it is a privilege to give and unselfish giving is indeed a receiving.  

Happiness does not necessarily devolve on achievement or pathbreaking ventures nor does the world’s adulation guarantee happiness because they bring with it their own frustrations,  compromises and moral dilemmas.  Happiness lies not in the end result  when the summit is reached but rather in the all-encompassing effort that brings dreams to fruition. 

Happiness is that quality of mind that gives you an inner peace, a contentment that cannot be upended  by the crests and troughs of life. It is the content of one’s character it is the effort one puts in for making a  life without illogical expectations, falling prey to the excesses and titillations of modern life, its false buzz and glamour. A happy life must be to a great extent a quiet life.

Grief and tragedy might haunt us, but though easier said than done, we must learn to work through our tragedies to become more resilient and compassionate individuals. We must learn happiness in the warbling
of a bird, the sighting of the evening star, the glorious sunrise and the
glowing sunset.  

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 31 August 2023, 19:51 IST)
Happiness IndexOpinionOasis

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT