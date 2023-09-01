Happiness is free

Bertrand Russell clarifies unhappiness is due to mistaken notions of the world, mistaken ethics mistaken habits of life that destroy the natural zest and appetite of an individual. Each one of us has the power to improve our lives if we understand the bounteous pleasures given to us gratis by nature, if we cultivate fellow feeling for those around us, that sense of tolerance and sympathy for those who have less than us and for whom we can contribute our mite without grudge or condescension. It is done with the understanding that it is a privilege to give and unselfish giving is indeed a receiving.