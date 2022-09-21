Find solace in the lap of a story

Stories in general and Zen stories, in particular, connect the head with the heart in a gentle, subtle manner and encourage you to seek answers within yourself.

They make you think without obsessing, tell you truths without judgment and make you find meaning without strife.

Today’s world is intent on feeding us with information whether we need it or not. This perpetual overload brings in chaos as we’re constantly dealing with information we unwittingly receive.

Tiny zen stories tell you that you do not need to soak in all the information the world tries to drown you in. They tell you to be selective with what you put in your mind and they remind you that the less you try to manipulate and control, the happier you will be.

Even gold dust, when there is too much of it, prevents you from seeing clearly.

Here is one such story that gently brings home the fact that you cannot control everything and if you attempt to do more than what you can do, you complicate things for yourself and others.

A young student of martial arts visited several masters in hope of acquiring a quick mastery in martial arts. Eventually, when he found the most learned teacher, he fell at the teacher’s feet.

“I am doing everything I can, studying, practicing, learning and putting my heart and soul into this. How long will it take me to master this art?” The teacher pondered for a moment before replying, “Ten years.”

The student stood up impatiently and spoke, “But I want to master it faster than that. I will work harder than I already am. I will put in more hours, study more, research, do whatever needs to be done and do more of it. How long will it take then?” The teacher quickly responded. “Twenty years.”

When you’re on the right track, keep going. Redoubling your efforts will not change the pace of the universe. Stop listening to the clamour of the world, and if it gets too loud, put the world aside and find solace in the lap of a little story.

The world will stop ringing in your ears, time will stop and you will find what you had never lost in the first place. Your sense of calm and direction.