Responsibilities of a high position

Why are celebrities sought out for endorsing consumer products? Basic human psychology is at play here. "If this famous person uses this product, then it must be good enough for all others too" is the unstated message being conveyed.

Whether it is celebrities or others in high positions, humans tend to imitate them. When we try to keep up with the Joneses’, we are subconsciously trying to keep pace and possibly outpace them in their lifestyle. It is about this fundamental human trait that the Bhagavad Geeta speaks of in its chapter on Karma Yoga.

“People follow and do what men in positions of authority do. What is declared correct by such persons is accepted by all others too and is followed”. This means highly placed people must be very careful in what they do and talk since society tends to do as they do. The context in which this statement is made in the Geeta has to be understood. Lord Krishna, the expounded of the Geeta is speaking to the Pandava Prince Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra and reminding him of his duty and responsibility, when Arjuna hesitates to enter into war with his brethren, who have deviously usurped their rightful share of the Kingdom.

“If you shy away from fighting this injustice, giving lame excuses, then it will be construed by the people that you are condoning such evil and nefarious acts, even if it means forsaking one’s honour and dignity. Remember, every action of your’s is being observed and will influence society. So, do not neglect your duty”, says the Lord.

In support of this argument, Lord Krishna continues: “Look at me. I am the supreme being, Lord of all the three worlds. There is nothing I need to do. There is nothing that I have not achieved so far or anything that I have to achieve in future. Yet, I am constantly engaged in action, regulating the workings of this universe. There is perfect order and harmony in all aspects of nature. There is no room for any discordance. What will happen in case I neglect my duties? Chaos and destruction will result. So, take my example and carry out your duty sincerely, with all faith in me”.

Indeed, a lesson for all, whether highly placed or not, to remember that their actions serve as examples to others.