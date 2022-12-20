Showing man his place, the Gita way

A passage in the Gnana Yoga chapter of the Bhagavad Gita is noteworthy for its having been, in ancient India, a supplicatory thanksgiving recitation before commencing to eat. Even today it is recited in some orthodox circles. This verse conveys two crucial messages to mankind.

Read as it is, it speaks of the existence of the omnipresence of the divine, Brahman as it is called, in everything, sentient and insentient. This supreme power dwells in man, as the spark of life and intelligence. It is the same power that gives the nutrient and life sustaining quality to the food that man eats. The same power acts as the digestive process in man’s intestine, the Jataragni as it is named.

The act of eating is thus an offering by the divine, through the divine, ultimately to the divine, each in a different manifestation. Thus, this mundane activity of eating is viewed through the lens of moral responsibility, wherein even the most basic of bodily functions is shown as the outcome of divine grace, for which man must be grateful.

The Yogi’s of yore had understood this truism and their entire lives were one continuous act of gratitude for this divine benediction, a life of harmony and resonance with the supreme will, through which they finally attained the goal of human life, realization of the divine.

A more nuanced reading takes this explanation further, one that is more relevant to the generality of men. Man has no control over the natural elements which are vital for the growth of crops that provide him food. The ability to think, act and produce the food has been given to man by the creator. The physiological structure of the human body, the most perfect machine is not his creation. The digestive tract of man is the most efficient internal combustion engine ever conceived of.

So, viewed in this way, where does man stand in the scheme of things? Objectively speaking, there is nothing in this universe that man can take credit for as his own making or creation. Everything can be traced back to the divine power that invested him with the ability to do what he does. Therefore, in its own subtle manner, the Gita prods man and says “In the larger scheme of this creation envisaged by the creator, you are but an insignificant speck. Understand this, be humble and do your duty”.