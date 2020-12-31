Christmas evokes many things to many people. Running around the Christmas tree, playing secret Santa and exchanging Christmas gifts, dinning the finest Christmas meal together and putting up the Christmas crib are just a few of the many images that conjure up in our minds at the thought of Christmas. As important and exciting as all these are in celebrating Christmas, they are merely the frills for an occasion as significant as Christmas. For at the crux of Christmas is the birth of Christ Jesus, the Son of God, born to redeem the human race out of its bondage of sin.

In the Gospel of St. Luke, chapter 1, verses 30-33 the narrative of Angel Gabriel to Mary, the mother of Christ Jesus, is described thus: “Do not be afraid, Mary; you have found favour with God. You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you are to call him Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. The Lord God will give him the throne of his father David, and he will reign over Jacob’s descendants forever; his kingdom will never end.” And nine months later, we read in the Bible that the little babe was born in a lowly stable, on a cold, winter’s night in the obscure town of Bethlehem in Judea.

The first Christmas thus very poignantly brings out that God chose His Son to be born humble and plain devoid of all the trappings of grandeur and pomp. “She gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger because there was no guest room available for them,” the Bible recounts. Through this simple choice, God would demonstrate to all humanity that the way to goodness is through the humility of heart.

“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men” sang the hosts of Angels that star-lit night when Christ Jesus was born. Likewise, this Christmas more than 2000 years later, the timeless message of peace on earth and goodwill to all men continues to be at the crux of all Christmas celebrations. And no doubt peace on earth will come to stay beyond this Christmas when we live Christmas every day!