The future promises good

Good times are ahead. This belief is based on history and trust in divinity. Past has to repeat itself. History is witness to the fact that after some major world event, days of calm and prosperity follow and the current dark days will not be an exception. The womb of the depressing and gloomy present necessarily contain seeds of the elevating and bright future. Suppression of the emerging good things cannot be indefinite and the pressure must sprout into promising good features. The laws of nature and the compassion of God must play up sooner or later.

Events occurring in nature are cyclical. Night necessarily dissolves to give place to the day. Life is not different. It is nothing but birth, life, death and rebirth chasing each other. Pandemics that appear must disappear. So, we have to remember the good times and face the bad ones, neither getting exuberated in the former nor scared of the latter.

Adversity hides prosperity and prosperity conceals adversity. Most of these cyclical events are neither in our control nor everything is within our knowledge province. They all happen, regardless of our likes and dislikes, and follow some natural and spiritual laws set into motion by some invisible but powerful force which we call God or Universe and they are not haphazard or accidental. A deeper study will reveal a pattern in it all.

Divinity is the embodiment of love and kindness. The current pandemic is not to be viewed as a curse or punishment. Man had forgotten the value of the freedom and pleasures that he was enjoying and had taken them for granted. Divinity intervened to alert and wake him up and so it is temporary in the scheme of divine plans. Sooner or later, natural and spiritual laws are bound to restore normalcy. Meanwhile, we must learn to see and enjoy rainbows in thunderstorms.

The basis of this optimism is apparent in the zeal and enthusiasm of our youngsters and entrepreneurs supported by philanthropic leaders. Compassionate and capable seniors and hardworking youngsters are joining hands with intelligent nationalists to bring about innovative products and services.