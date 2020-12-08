It has been a fascinating journey for India-US ties, best is yet to come: Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Taranjit Singh Sandhu has seen the relationship between India and the United States grow from close quarters for the past two and a half decades. As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are set to take over as the next American President and Vice President, India’s ambassador to the US tells DH’s Anirban Bhaumik why he is certain that relations between the two nations will continue to scale new heights. Excerpts:

Q. With Joe Biden set to take over as the new US President, how do you see bilateral relations shaping up over the next four years?

A. There is bi-partisan support for strong India-US ties in the US. It also has cross-party support in India. It is a people-driven and people-centric partnership. There’s no area of human endeavour where India and the US are not working with each other. I am not just optimistic but certain that the relationship can only touch new heights in the days ahead. You would remember Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi’s historic address to the joint session of the US Congress in 2016. The then Vice President (Joe) Biden co-chaired the session. I was Deputy Ambassador in Washington DC then. I myself have seen his strong support for India-US relations. He was always supportive of stronger ties with India, both as a Senator and as Vice President. I always say that India-US relations have so far been a fascinating journey indeed, but the best is yet to come.

Q. What will be the priorities for India in its engagement with the new US administration?

A. I will choose four main baskets of priorities: first, given the pandemic, cooperation in healthcare and pharma and Covid-19 management, including affordable vaccine development and delivery; second, the Information and Communication Technology, innovation and digital space, the salience of which has also grown with the times; third, the energy basket, especially renewables, including solar, that will allow us to combat climate change; and, last but not the least, the education and knowledge collaboration. These are, of course, all in addition to our partnership in strategic sectors, including in the Indo-Pacific.

Q. What are the prospects of India-US cooperation in healthcare, particularly in containing the Covid-19 pandemic hereon?

A. The scale and speed in vaccine manufacturing and delivery that India can offer will be key to ensuring universal public health. We have said that we are willing to leverage our domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity and engage with friends and partners for early delivery of vaccines not only in India, but also in low and middle-income countries, especially in Africa. From the initial days of the Covid-19 outbreak, Indian and US scientists and institutions have been actively engaged in exchange of information. There are currently five vaccine candidates which are under joint collaboration between India and the US.

Q. There are concerns that Atmanirbhar Bharat may be at odds with Biden’s “Make-in-All-of-America” and that could come in the way of expanding India-US trade and investment relations.

As the Prime Minister said, Atmanirbhar Bharat is about transforming India from a passive market to an active manufacturing hub at the heart of the global value chain. We, of course, remain engaged with the world. There is no contradiction between an India that is building its domestic economic capacities and an India that is looking to play a bigger role in global business, trade and innovation. We have said, ‘Make in India; Make for the World.’ The US has been a significant source country for FDI as well as our largest trading partner. Our bilateral trade, which touched $150 billion in 2019, has witnessed double-digit growth in the last 10 years. India’s trade and economic ties will continue to grow with the US. There is nothing we cannot achieve together, if we sit across the table and discuss.

Q. The Indian-American community has concerns over the Green Card backlog and the moves to change the H1-B visa regime. Will these issues get priority in India’s engagement with the Biden administration?

A. High-skilled Indian professionals bring important skill sets to the US and add to the technological and competitive edge of US companies. They have also been a critical component of the workforce that is at the forefront of providing Covid-19-related assistance in key sectors, including health, information technology and financial services. The US has always welcomed talent from abroad and we are hopeful that our professionals will continue to be welcomed in the US.

Q. How do you see India-US defence cooperation and the strategic convergence in the Indo-Pacific shaping up under Biden?

A. The India-US defence and strategic partnership is a critical component of the relationship. The DTTI mechanism was launched during President Barack Obama’s tenure to bring sustained leadership focus to the bilateral defence trade relationship and create opportunities for co-production and co-development of defence equipment, and it has been working well. We have built on defence ties over the last two decades. Our defence trade stands at $21 billion. We are now collaborating in new domains like joint R&D, innovation and experimenting in new domains of cooperation. There’s increasing military-to-military cooperation and joint exercises as well. We continue to work closely to ensure a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Q. Will the US under Biden and India cooperate in multilateral fora and in reforming multilateral institutions?

A. We look forward to working closely with the US and all other friends and partners in the multilateral fora. Our United Nations Security Council membership from January 2021 will be an important phase. We need to see reform of the multilateral institutions to reflect the realities of today. It was the Obama-Biden administration that first recognised India’s legitimate aspiration to be a member of the UN Security Council. The US understands that India is a responsible, trusted and resilient partner for the world. We will continue to work with the US in combating common challenges and reforming the multilateral system.