A unifying flight to the moon!

The country watched, mesmerized, forgetting to sleep. Who said only cricket matches and Hindi movies are unifying factors in India? Unlike the swagger and hype associated with other events, here it was sheer knowledge and skill.

There was a deep sense of service, a strong feeling of patriotism and fervour, which engulfed all of them. People waited with bated breaths. Anticipating the presence of their country in space, their presence marked out in by a special landing.

The people who were responsible and their families kept their fingers crossed. Only they knew how much of effort and skill had gone in, how many days of sleep, food and rest had been sacrificed. How much family and socialising time was reduced and how other things had taken a back seat. It was not just a mission, it was a passion.

Though only a few were given credit and media covered only a handful, these scientists were not bothered. They were not doing a job or looking for fame or money, they were creating history, a legacy.

As the countdown began, one could feel the palpitating hearts, the silent prayers and the agony of the wait. Would it, would it not?

There was a sudden sense of foreboding —and yes, it was confirmed. Love’s labour was not lost but seemed little distant. Communication was lost, that too at the last leg. There was some tension and then, a sense of gloom descended. As the official announcement was made, most eyes were moist.

The dreaded moment had come to life. The secret fears were true and so was the collective sense of loss.

What saved the occasion was the leadership. This was how some leaders take charge and instil hope. This is how they soothe and pacify.

They know that failure is an orphan and they rush to protect those involved. It isn’t a failure, there is hope still, they said. Social media rallied around the people who put in effort. “We are with you,” screamed every post on this matter. Yes, we are one, one nation, one people. How else can we be, as we have proved to the world, time and again, how strong our skills are?

The space agency is now a household name and its employees are now heroes, a role long that was long denied to them.

It brought all of us together, strengthened the bonds and made us one happy and proud nation. I am blessed to be born in this era and as the wife of one of these scientists!