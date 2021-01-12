Shopping vs online shopping

Every time I go shopping, I experience the vagaries of human nature, articulated in varied tongues and expressions, in diverse body languages and attitudes, slices of unique human stories ranging from the trivial to the profound, miscellaneous trivia, a combination of facts, myths, beliefs and topical issues often expose me to a different perspective; which adds to my learning curve and understanding of life.

Now, take into account a few of the following instances. When I buy my vegetables from the pushcart that is parked in front of my gate, I not only get to pick and choose each piece but also can also buy a mix of them which costs the same price and I also get a bit of coriander or curry leaves as a freebie at the end of the purchase. The guy who sells fresh greens also gives me fresh insight into the latest political developments. The fruiterers who come my way are specialists in their business. So, apples, bananas, grapes, oranges, mangoes and their brethren will make their appearance from time to time and will vary in price depending on the season. Once the purchase is over, a few more fruits which should be consumed right away will be tossed in for regular customers like yours truly. Well, I could have saved about five per cent or 10% on my bills if I had taken the “e-way” but my “me way” has always left me with a smile on my soul. I feel that I have contributed to some hard-working person’s kitty, who will use the money to pay for his/ her needs.

When I walk to the grocery shop, I get to double-check the expiry dates of the items I purchase. When I pick up a few new magazines at the corner shop, the shopkeeper benevolently gives me some of the old magazines for a throwaway price.

Some businesses have changed hands, shops have expanded or closed but the people behind it all have made it a point to keep in touch over two generations.

Sometimes a shopping experience makes me reflect on the macrocosm that I am exposed to. If a fragment of the mammoth industries which grow or make and sell these products worldwide can be so overwhelming, imagine how big the whole must be.

I cannot refute the fact that the new age shopping with endless choices and enormous economic offers has its frills. However, I refuse to trade my interactions with humanity at large and deal with the inanimate, electronic, option. Let's call this the 'me-shopping'.